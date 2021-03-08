The Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist service on Sunday will be led by member Judith Barisonzi, professor emeritus of the University of Wisconsin. The service hour consists of song and various readings from UU Sources and Principles, with a time for discussion and contemplation. Barisonzi will encourage those attending to consider ways in which it is possible to “Travel Back in Time,” assuring people that “Yes – we are able to do this.” It will include a look at family records and stories, and the ways they keep families together.
Blue Hills UU continues to hold Sunday services on Zoom at 10 a.m. The internet link will be sent to members, although all interested are invited to take part. Visitors may contact Ken Hood at ken@bluehillsuu.org for the link needed. Those lacking cyberlink connection or equipment to enable participation are invited to meet in the fellowship hall located at 230 W. Messenger St., masked and distanced, to watch the presentation on large screen Zoom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.