The Unitarian Universalists of the Blue Hills Fellowship at 230 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake, welcome Chaplain Dennis Peters of Hillsdale to conduct its Sunday service at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. All attending are required to be vaccinated or to wear a mask. He invites attenders to explore “Stardust” using Carl Sagan’s famous observation: “The cosmos is within each of us.We are made of star-stuff …”. From the calcium in our teeth, to the iron in our blood “We are a way for the universe to know itself.” The chaplain asks people to consider the Sagan assessment as a jumping off point to understanding what “stardust” may actually mean.
Unitarian Universalists of the Blue Hills Fellowship has returned to in-person gatherings, with some alternating services to continue on Zoom. See the website bluehillsuu.org for specifics.
