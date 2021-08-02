Chaplain Dennis Peters will delve into the topic “Children” during Sunday service at 10 a.m. at Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship, 230 W. Messenger St. in Rice Lake.

From our start in life to the time we may (or may choose not to) have our own, trust becomes a key pillar in a child’s development. What happens when that trust is violated? What does a child need to move on from a childhood that fails them? Sometimes with the right, and sometimes with no support at all, how does the human spirit rise above a damaged beginning?

In-person gatherings at the church are being alternated with weekly services on Zoom, some recorded for access later for those interested. All those attending in the fellowship hall are asked to be vaccinated; those who are not, please wear a mask. See the website at bluehillsuu.org for specifics.

