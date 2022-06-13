Chaplain Dennis Peters will lead Sunday's service at 10 a.m. at Blue Hills Unitarian Universalist fellowship, 230 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake. Choosing the Fourth Principle of UU, “A Free and Responsible Search for Truth and Meaning,” he will review historical roots of Unitarianism, founded in the United States in 1825, to then merge with Universalists in 1961. As is tradition, a discussion will follow.

All who seek insight are invited; those fully vaccinated are welcome at BHUU. In accordance with CDC recommendations, the use of masks is optional. Services are also broadcast on Zoom; the link is sent to members, and all who may be interested are invited to contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the link.

