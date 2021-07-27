Alexander Chalmers advises that there are three grand essentials for happiness in this life: something to do, someone to love, and something to hope for. The Blue Hills Unitarian Universalists of Rice Lake will consider how each of these play a role in our lives, when they meet Sunday Aug. 1, in the fellowship hall at 10 a.m. Discussion, with time for fellowship and coffee, will follow.
BHUU has returned to in-person gatherings at 230 W. Messenger St., alternating weekly services on Zoom with some recorded for access later for those interested. All those attending in the fellowship hall are asked to be vaccinated. Those who are not, please wear a mask. See its website at bluehillsuu.org for specifics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.