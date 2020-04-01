A Barron County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Barron County health authorities.
The Barron County Department of Health and Human Services was notified of the positive test Wednesday morning, Public Health Officer Laura Sauve said.
“There is no need for the public to panic,” Sauve said in a post on the Barron County Public Health Facebook. “We have been preparing for a case of COVID-19 in Barron County and are taking the necessary steps to limit further spread.”
The County is working with the person's employer and will be contacting those who may be at risk for having contracted the disease.
A Barron County Public Health nurse has spoken with the individual. Public Health is working to identify contacts that the person may have had. Staff will follow up with anyone who may have been exposed to provide appropriate guidance, according to Facebook post.
Sauve said that the person stayed at home as soon as they started feeling sick, "Which is exactly what we want people to do."
“Barron County Public Health is ready to handle positive cases of COVID-19. We will continue to work with Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control, and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy,” Sauve wrote in the Facebook post.
The Wisconsin Department of Health services is reporting that as of April 1 at 2 p.m. Barron County had 159 negative tests for COVID-19.
Additional information can be found on the Barron County Public Health Facebook page and at dhs.wisconsin.gov.
This story will be updated.
This story originally reported the person who tested positive lived in a county bordering Barron County. County health officials had been given incorrect information from the testing facility and have provided an update.
