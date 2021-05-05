Rice Lake Public Library is now offering Adult Book Boxes, a free subscription box of titles selected by staff. Library staff will include two handpicked books based on your preferences and a personalized letter explaining the book choices and recommended read-a-like. A call or email will be sent within 48 hours to let you know your box is ready for pickup at the library. Fill out the review bookmarks in each book to let the library know how it did and request another set the following month. Go to the website and fill out the Google Form linked on the Adult Book Box page to request one today.
The library is now open until 7 p.m. on Fridays, expanding hours to better serve the community. Masks are required and available for those who do not have their own. There is limited seating available, no toys or games, and no in-person programming at this time. Staff encourages everyone to keep their visits brief. The library is still offering curbside service, which can be scheduled by calling 715-234-4861.
Anyone with children can request a Grab & Go craft bag, which change each week, with simple activities for kids of all ages. Most supplies provided. For adults and teens, check out the Take & Make bags or Book Club bags. Experience Kits are available for patrons of all ages. Kits include an activity of some sort, from embroidery to cake decorating, games for a variety of ages, and much more.. To find a full list of kits, check out the library website or search ‘Experience Kits’ on its catalog.
A variety of virtual programs are available through the library's social media channels. Patrons can also find a wealth of resources at rlpl.org, under the “At Home Resources” tab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.