The Rice Lake Public Library invites the public to for a musical performance by the duo The Stapletons on Friday at 5 p.m. The Stapletons are a husband and wife, harp and guitar duo. Together, they write storytelling baroque folk rich with hints of balladry and the blues. Original harp and guitar arrangements and ethereal vocal harmonies combine to create a wondrous sound. The concert is geared for music fans of all ages.

Saturday Family Storytime is back in-person in the pocket park, the grassy area facing Main Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays throughout the summer. Weather permitting, a virtual storytime will be shown if staff are not able to read outside.

Summer Reading for all ages is going strong and there is still time to register. Kids ages 0-12 will set a goal for how many books they want to read all summer long, collecting prizes at their halfway point and when they reach their goal. Teens and adults will be challenged to complete activities on a bingo card to be entered to win a grand prize at the end of summer. Up to six bingo cards can be completed by teen and adult participants. All programs will be available online at rlpl.beanstack.org, by downloading the Beanstack app, or by completing a paper version.

Anyone with children can request a Grab & Go craft bag, which change each week, with simple activities for kids of all ages. Most supplies provided. For adults and teens, check out Take & Make bags. New kits are posted each Monday on social media.

