The United Way of Rice Lake reports that its campaign has reached the 2020 campaign goal of $85,000. Reaching the goal is a great accomplishment during the unchartered times of the pandemic crisis. The goal was achieved by working together and building multiple partnerships in the area from corporate donations, grants and contributions from area community members. Every donation made a difference.
In addition to reaching the campaign goal, the local United Way Board of Directors developed a partnership with Barron County and formed a COVID-19 Relief Fund, which raised additional monies to assist those who needed funding for everyday living due to the nation’s pandemic. The fundraising efforts for this partnership were generated by the generosity of multiple partners in the local area.
The 17 non-profit agencies who applied will all receive the dollar amounts requested to support their goals and make a difference in the community.
Serving on the local United Way Board of Directors are Bob Anderson, president; Britta Kubesh, past president; Brooke Harycki, vice president; Chris Olson, treasurer; and Carrie Baribeau, secretary. Board members include Dave Bridges, Shaun Carr, Briana Farb, Anne Gallagher, Robin Severson, and Mitch Zimmer. Sue Nelson is the executive director.
The United Way holds one major fundraiser each year in December. The event will take on a new look in 2021 with a raffle and a limited guest social event which will include local entertainment. Watch for upcoming announcements and ways the community can be involved — as the Together We Can Make A Difference slogan states.
Like United Way on Facebook for United Way News or check out their website at unitedwayricelake.org.
