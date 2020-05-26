The Barron County Public Health Department has announced two new cases of COVID-19 in the county and its first hospitalization.
The department issued the following on May 26:
On Monday, May 25, two more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. This brings the total positive cases for Barron County to 14. Eleven have recovered. One has been hospitalized. The two newest cases are isolating at home. Both new cases were exposed by family members from outside of Barron County.
“We need people to remember that just because the Safer At Home Order is gone, does not mean the virus is gone, said Laura Sauve Health Officer for Barron County. “We know people are anxious to get back to normal, but we ask that you continue to avoid gathering with anyone who does not live in your home as much as possible.”
In addition to the two new cases, Barron County is now reporting the first hospitalization from COVID-19. The patient who tested positive last week is an older adult with underlying conditions. This individual lives independently. They are not a part of an assisted living or group living facility.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services still recommends avoiding all non-essential travel. Updated travel guidance released on May 24, says staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick. We recommend Wisconsinites cancel or postpone all travel, including travel within the state. For more information on travel guidance, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/travel.htm.
For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit:
•WI DHS COVID-19: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm
•CDC COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
You can also follow Barron County Public Health or Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.