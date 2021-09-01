Trinity Lutheran Church of Rice Lake presents Invite a Friend Rally Sunday on Sept. 12, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Kids will be encouraged to "jump for Jesus" in a bouncy house, and there will be refreshments, games and treat bags. A Blessing of the Backpacks will take place during the 10:30 a.m. worship service.
Trinity is located at the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Allen Street. For more information, call the church office at 715-234-4568.
