Trinity Lutheran Church of Rice Lake presents Invite a Friend Rally Sunday on Sept. 12, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Kids will be encouraged to "jump for Jesus" in a bouncy house, and there will be refreshments, games and treat bags. A Blessing of the Backpacks will take place during the 10:30 a.m. worship service.

Trinity is located at the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Allen Street. For more information, call the church office at 715-234-4568.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments