Train vs. Grain in mishap at Barron

A Canadian National train struck a grain truck and snapped it in two at the railroad crossing on 18th Street, near Swant Graber Ford on Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported. Watch for more details on the mishap once the accident report is complete.
