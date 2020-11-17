Toni Roberta Stowe (Marvin), age 73, of Birchwood Wisconsin, passed away on November 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her husband and children.
She was born September 28, 1947 in Harvard, Illinois, the daughter of Chester and Pearl “Lucille” (Harris) Marvin. On June 1, 1968 she married her husband of 52 years, Richard Stowe. They lived in Harvard and Wonder Lake, Illinois until settling up north in Birchwood, Wisconsin in 1983. Toni spent her married life as a homemaker, taking care of her husband and four children.
Toni had a strong faith throughout her life and loved the Lord. She shared that faith with her own children and many others teaching church school over the years. Another passion of hers was music. She enjoyed listening to music and she shared her beautiful singing voice at church, in weddings, and around the house with her family, she especially loved Christmas carols. Besides Christmas, another holiday she looked forward to was The 4th of July. Toni loved the display of dazzling colors, shimmering light, and burst of sound that light up the dark skies. A favorite pastime that brought much laughter and enjoyment to Toni was playing cards, board games, and yard games with her immediate and extended family. Toni also enjoyed the beauty of her Creator. She could often be found taking in the glorious fall colors of the trees, appreciating the vibrant flowers in the spring, enjoying boat rides on the tranquil lakes in the area, long gator rides through the lush woods on the lookout for wildlife, visiting waterfalls, commenting on the glistening and sparkle of the sun off the blankets of snow or the heavenly sunsets over the lake on a summer evening.
Toni is survived by her loving and faithful husband Richard Stowe of Birchwood WI, her eldest son Matthew Stowe and his wife Michelle of Eleva WI, oldest daughter Natalie Ross and her husband Carter of Westbrook MN, youngest daughter Heidi Anderson and her husband Nathan of Coon Rapids MN, three granddaughters Megan Sawall, Emily Stowe, and Carlie Ross, three grandsons Anthony, Nathan, and Brady Ross and her great grandchildren Oscar and Georgia Sawall.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lucille and Chester Marvin, three brothers Ted, Terry, and Thomas Marvin and her youngest son, Andrew Stowe.
Due to Covid-19 virus concerns, we will be hosting a celebration of life for Toni in the summer of 2021. The time and date will be announced on the Facebook page: Toni Stowe Celebration of Life. Condolences can be sent to:
Richard Stowe
W1370 Peufald Road
Birchwood, WI 54817
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
