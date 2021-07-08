The Rice Lake Senior Center at 12 W. Humbird St., invites participation in its cash raffle. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. The grand prize is $500; with two second-place prizes of $250 each, three third-places prizes of $100 each and four fourth-place prizes of $50 each.

The drawings will be Nov. 4, during Dining at 5 at the center. Ticketholders need not be present to win. Tickets are on sale at the center office or from members. All proceeds to benefit senior center projects and programs.

