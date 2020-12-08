Thomas Reed, age 81, of Rice Lake, WI, reunited with the love of his life, Shirley on Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on December 7, 1938 in Rice Lake to Neal and Esther (Johnson) Reed. Tom graduated from the Rice Lake High School in 1956 and then entered the United States National Guard for six years. He was married to Shirley Reiten on August 30, 1958 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake. Tom worked for the Rice Lake Chronotype for 25 years and then worked for Birchwood Lumber and Veneer for 24 years.
Tom was a lifetime member from 1954 to the present of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and Rebekahs. He held numerous positions at the State and International levels of that organization. Tom was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church where he held the position of President, and other council positions and also mentored the Confirmation kids. Tom mowed the back 40 of the church cemetery for many years. He enjoyed driving tractors, traveling and most of all he loved being a grandfather.
Tom is survived by 3 daughters and sons-in-law, Sandy Reed, Debbie Reed, Brenda and Pat Mackey and Joe Charrette all of Rice Lake, WI; 3 grandchildren, PJ Mackey (Moriah Kihl), Brianna Mackey and JT Charrette; a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard (Kathie) Reiten, Nadyne Reiten and Marilyn Reiten; a Godson, Rick Reiten; nephews, nieces and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Reed; a daughter, Pam Charrette; his parents, Neal and Esther Reed; a sister, Barb Matts.
Private family services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake.
The public is invited to a drive-through visitation at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Campia, WI from noon-1:00 p.m. Please remain in your cars and the family will greet you.
Interment will be held at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Lake Cemetery.
