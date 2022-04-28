Third-graders have electrifying visit from Barron Electric employees

Third-graders at Haugen Elementary School had some visitors from Barron Electric Cooperative on Wednesday — lineman Tyler Nanstad and energy management technician Randel Wachsmuth.

Teacher Camel Musil said the guests taught the students about electricity, power lines, conductors and insulators, and how to be safe around different situations both inside and outside the house.

