Third-graders get dictionaries from Rotarians

Pictured are Rotarians Dave Wilson and Tim Lange with Mrs. Musil's third grade class at Haugen Elementary School.

 Photo submitted

Rotarians from the Rotary Clubs of Rice Lake once again gave out dictionaries to all the third graders in the Rice Lake and Cameron school districts.

