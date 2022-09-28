The apple harvest: an annual lesson in patience

September is apple harvest season on our farm, and it’s also time for a lesson in patience of which I need an annual reminder.

Even before our three tree’s globes turn ruby, I can’t resist snitching a tart, green apple to chomp on. When their coat of red turns brilliant and looks great on photos, I start telling family and friends to come get some, anxious to share our bounty. However again this year I got a little overeager. I forget that just because the apples are red on the side facing the sun, the other half of the apple is still green and needs a little longer to ripen. The extended summer-like temperatures we’ve enjoyed for most of this month have helped their seeds to turn from white to tan and finally to dark brown.

