The apple harvest: an annual lesson in patience

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28.
* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
September is apple harvest season on our farm, and it’s also time for a lesson in patience of which I need an annual reminder.
Even before our three tree’s globes turn ruby, I can’t resist snitching a tart, green apple to chomp on. When their coat of red turns brilliant and looks great on photos, I start telling family and friends to come get some, anxious to share our bounty. However again this year I got a little overeager. I forget that just because the apples are red on the side facing the sun, the other half of the apple is still green and needs a little longer to ripen. The extended summer-like temperatures we’ve enjoyed for most of this month have helped their seeds to turn from white to tan and finally to dark brown.
