Terrance Bowar, age 68, a resident of Danbury, WI, passed away on April 28, 2020 following a courageous 20 year battle with cancer. Terry’s unwavering faith in God and always optimistic attitude throughout his battle was a source of inspiration to many.
Terry was born in Faulkton, South Dakota on November 7, 1951 to Benjamin and Geraldine (Gebhart) Bowar. Terry was the oldest of eight children and resided with his family in South Dakota and Miles City, Montana before moving to Paynesville, MN. Terry was fondly remembered by his mother for his protective instincts and how helpful he was in caring and preparing meals for his younger siblings while growing up. Terry graduated from Paynesville High School in 1970. Following graduation, Terry attended Southwest State University in Marshall, MN where he studied Engineering. Terry married Deb Stautz and was blessed with two sons, Chad and Jake where they resided in Princeton, MN. Terry later relocated to Wisconsin and met Connie Main on a blind date. They were married in 1988. Their blended family included Connie’s children Todd, Troy, and Kerrie as well as Terry’s two sons. Terry and Connie built a beautiful home near Danbury, WI where they loved spending time with family and friends, hosting get togethers or helping out in the community.
Terry began his work life with Lou Lang Construction, in Paynesville. Terry had a tremendous respect for Lou and valued this work experience. Terry had a long working history in retail grocery and was employed by Sanitary Food Market, Haleys Foods with his uncle, Holiday Companies where he worked as a District Manager for stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan, and also spent time working for the Metropolitan Airport Commission. Before retiring, Terry spent over 15 years at Walmart in Rice Lake as a co-manager. Terry had a true gift of connecting with people and found his experience with cancer helped give him purpose by offering support for his fellow associates, and sharing his faith. He could talk to anyone and found countless opportunities to try and make a difference for his customers and co-workers, who fondly nicknamed him Terbear. Terry did not waiver in his belief that he could beat cancer, and loved to share the story of his journey. Terry was selfless, compassionate and always put others first. He had a huge, generous heart, a positive attitude and was ready to lend a hand wherever he was needed. Terry had a great sense of humor and was known for remembering birthdays and anniversaries. Terry shared a strong faith with Connie and they were always ready to serve. He was a faithful contributor to Interfaith Caregivers and volunteered for Ruby’s Pantry, served as an usher at Siren Covenant Church, where he was a member, and was part of the adult Bible Study and Men’s Ministry and enjoyed being a part of the Church family. Being a Grandpa was one of Terry’s true joys in life and he loved attending his grand children’s activities and sharing in their accomplishments. He was a role model whose perseverance and strength taught them to never quit. We thank God for Terry and special thanks to his care team at St Croix Regional Medical Center.
Terrance was preceded in death by his father, Ben; and Connie his loving wife of 28 years.
He leaves behind his mother, Geraldine “Gerry” Bowar; children, Chad (Rita) Bowar, Jake Bowar, Kerrie (Jarrod) Washburn, Todd (Laura) Main, and Troy Main; his Godchild, Angela Johnson; grandchildren Jordan, Samantha, Haylee, Jack, Owen, Ava, Matt and Madison; great-grandson, Oliver; sisters, Barb (Rick) Wagner, Beverly Bowar, Marilyn (Bill) Anderson, Ginny (Steve) Chevalier, Mary Bowar, Carol (Steve) Kubista; brother, Craig Bowar (Brenda Leigh); sister-in- law, Phyllis (Ron) Pardun; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
A private family service will be held at Siren Covenant Church. Information regarding the service will be posted. In lieu of flowers, the memorials can be made to the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com
