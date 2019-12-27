In 10 years, Tony Bergman’s 4Ever Fit has transformed from magnetized logo on the side of his red Dodge pickup and some free weights and TRK trainer in the rear-view mirror to a fastened-on sign attached to a brick building and two wall-length sets of mirrors reflecting dozens of free weights, plenty of TRX suspension trainers, medicine balls, kettle bells and weight benches.
The one-man, in-home fitness training company has bulked to six trainers and about 150 clients.
Bergman packed his first brick-and-mortar studio with eight squatting, pushing, perspiring people before expanding into a Rice Lake strip mall.
Three years ago, he opened the current studio at 1895 20 1/2 St. where, at 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 19, 25 people stretched in preparation for a “Stronger” full-body workout.
A chatty warm-up circle forms on the spongy black floor and surrounds five stations of assorted equipment.
The gym goers flex the word “community.” It holds them accountable with, “Where were you last week?”
If it was because you just wanted to sleep in, you’re going to catch well-meaning shade.
“We don’t have any fun,” one woman said. Which was immediately followed by laughter from the group known as “The Back Row Babes.”
One woman said the sessions fill her energy tank for the rest of the day.
Today’s tanks were topped off by battle ropes, kettle bell shoulder presses, medicine ball slams, biceps curls and TRX squats.
There’s a water-gulp break before Bergman demonstrates five new exercises.
Comments of “It’s burning!” pop-up, which are more of a joke than a complaint, but, yeah, there’s some burning.
A group workout is different than solitarily biking to nowhere or lifting heavy weights and resting before lifting heavy weights again. There are no cellphone or TV distractions, and there’s always someone right next to you, pushing, sweating, maybe yelling.
Bergman said a healthy lifestyle is more than just a 45 minute workout.
“Nutrition is the linchpin to everyone’s success,” he said, and suggested a glass of whole milk after a workout.
4Ever Fit is offering new members a complimentary “on boarding package” that includes a body composition scan, physical assessment, 30 minute nutritional consultation and a T-shirt, as long as they sign up by Jan. 15.
As for 4Ever Fit’s next decade, Bergman said, “I want to see the people here now, here 10 years from now.”
