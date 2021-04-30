Teen on a mission, plans concert fundraiser

Nelli Savchenko, the 18-year-old daughter of Aleksey and Lydia Savchenko of Barron, invites the public to a Mission to Malawi Concert Fundraiser on Saturday, May 1, from 5-7 p.m. in the main shelter at Anderson Park in Barron.

She said, "I'm going to Malawi this summer on a mission trip. I want to invite you to join me for a concert fundraiser. I'll be singing songs and sharing my heart for God and missions. There will be also be coffee, snack and apparel you can purchase as a way to fund the trip."

If not able to attend but interested in supporting her mission trip, Savchenko can be reached by email at nellsav03@gmail.com or by calling 715-418-4711.

