Teen on a mission, plans concert fundraiser

Nelli Savchenko, the 18-year-old daughter of Aleksey and Lydia Savchenko of Barron, invites the public to a Mission to Malawi Concert Fundraiser on Saturday, May 1, from 5-7 p.m. in the main shelter at Anderson Park in Barron.
She said, "I'm going to Malawi this summer on a mission trip. I want to invite you to join me for a concert fundraiser. I'll be singing songs and sharing my heart for God and missions. There will be also be coffee, snack and apparel you can purchase as a way to fund the trip."
If not able to attend but interested in supporting her mission trip, Savchenko can be reached by email at nellsav03@gmail.com or by calling 715-418-4711.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.