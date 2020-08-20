Tammara Organ, 41, of Barron died Friday, August 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born September 26, 1978 in St. Paul, MN to Harold and Barbara (Zschocher) Peterson. She was married in Rice Lake, on August 1, 2006 to Ross Organ.
Tammy loved spending time outside with her kids; especially when they made bonfires. She was a huge fan of hockey, the Vikings, the Wild, and she loved her hockey family. Tammy always chose to be cheerful despite whatever circumstances surrounded her. She will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.
She is survived by husband, Ross; children, Aiden William and Zoe Marie; parents, Harold “Red” and Barbara Peterson; grandparents, Douglas and Delores Potvin; siblings, Michael Truman, and Neil Peterson; step-sister, Tonique Ayler; mother-in-law, Janet (Potvin) Diercks; father-in-law, Rodney Organ; brothers-in-law, Brent (Farida) Potvin, and Bryce (Angela) Organ; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and many other family and friends.
Tammy was preceded in death by her sister, Dawn; grandparents, Heinz and Elsie Zschocher, Neil Peterson, William and Elsie Organ; aunts, Caroline France, Cathy Finn, Iris Graham, and Karen Peterson; uncles, Robert Zschocher, Martin Zschocher, and Russell Colby.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Chetek Lutheran Church with Pastor John Kirscher officiating.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
