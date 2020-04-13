The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response team and two armored vehicles were called out on the night of April 10 in response to a man firing a weapon from inside a Turtle Lake home.
At around 10:40 p.m. Barron County Sheriff's Department received a call requesting a welfare check at a home on 2 3/4 St. Upon arrival, the deputy reported hearing several shots coming from the home, according to a Sheriff's Department press release issued April 13.
The Emergency Response Team and officers from the Turtle Lake, Cumberland and Barron Police Departments responded to the scene.
Officers estimated that approximately 12 more shots were heard coming from the residence.
Attempts to contact the man inside the residence via phone were unsuccessful, so officers approached the house in two armored vehicles to make contact with the man.
After a several attempts, a male subject came to the front door of the residence while holding a handgun, according to the press release. After a few minutes of negotiations, the subject put the gun down, exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.
The press release identified Thomas Levasseur, 55, of Woodville as the man taken into custody. After medical evaluation, he will be transported to the Barron County Jail where he will be held on charges of armed while intoxicated.
