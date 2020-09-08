Susan Oleson, went home to be with her Lord at age 62 on September 5, 2020 at her home in Barron, after a 2-year battle with cancer. Susie will be deeply missed and remembered by all for her welcoming smile and infectious laughter.
Susie was born on July 13, 1958 in Rice Lake, to Clarence and Bernice (Richter) Demers, the eleventh of thirteen children. Susie’s family moved to Red Wing, MN in 1962, and returned to Rice Lake in 1970 where she graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1976.
At sixteen years old, Susie began working at the Viking Café in Rice Lake where Jeff was working as a short order cook. She later married Jeff on May 7, 1977 and went on to have three children, David, Jessica, and Joshua. She later became the proud grandma to four grandchildren, Anna, Jason, Seth, and Mia.
In the fall of 1976, Susie began waitressing at Lehman’s Supper Club where she worked until 1991 when she took a job at Country Kitchen in Rice Lake until 2005. Susie worked at Nancy’s Family Restaurant for about one year until she and Jeff opened Susie’s Café in Barron in 2006. They owned and operated Susie’s Café for the next twelve years until Susie was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. She spent the next two years fighting cancer and spending time with and traveling with her family. Susie’s favorite pastime, when she wasn’t serving customers, was being with her family. Susie and Jeff started taking cruises for their twenty-fifth wedding anniversary and enjoyed taking them every year when possible.
Susie’s Cafe was a favorite gathering place for neighbors and friends. She made those who came into the café feel welcome and cared for with her contagious laughter and endless smiles. Throughout her life, Susie was a light in her community. She was a dedicated member and beloved Sunday School teacher for over 25 years at the World Harvest Church in Rice Lake. She had a passion for teaching God’s Word to the little children.
Susie is survived by her husband, Jeff Oleson; children, David, and his wife, Michelle Oleson, Jessica Oleson-Bue, and Joshua Oleson; grandchildren, Anna Oleson, Jason Oleson, Seth Oleson, and Mia Bue; 11 siblings, Maryann Ferry, Josephine Jones, Ronald Demers, Janice Frazier, Beverly Langer, Larry Demers, Kathy Mattocks, Clarence Demers, Linda Lovell, Eugene Demers, and John Demers; as well as nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and her sister, Silvia Dvorak.
A funeral service for family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at World Harvest Church in Rice Lake with a lunch to follow. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9 from 4:00–7:00 p.m. at Rausch & Steel Funeral Home in Barron and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday morning. Burial will be at Wayside Cemetery in Barron at 2:00 p.m.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.