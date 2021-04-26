At its April 20 meeting, the Barron County Board of Supervisors split 13-16 on a Zoning Committee recommendation to deny a rezoning request of less than 5 acres from Ag-1 to Ag-2, requested by Ivanna Bergmann for the purpose of starting an event center. It now goes back to the committee for further review.
Speaking to the supervisors, Bergmann said, "I am a resident of Turtle Lake and have been for 40 years. I own 400 acres of woodland and farmland all jointly connected around my home."
She explained how her dream for the Barn Again Events Center came to be after rescuing the former dairy barn that was going to be demolished on a century farm owned by Roman and Goldie Meyer.
"After thought and discussion with my family, I decided to move that barn from three-quarters mile away to its current location," she said.
She added that the barn's former location has been reclaimed and turned back into farmland.
Bergmann told the County Board: "Approximately five years ago I went to the county zoning office and asked what I needed to do as I was thinking of moving a barn to my property and converting it into an event center. The response was as long as you are not living in it and no animals are in it, then you need to follow the Health Department, as necessary, and anything specific to septic/sanitation. No one ever commented, asked or said anything about the possibility of needing it rezoned."
The barn rescuer said after it was moved in 2018, the barn sat on a hill for some time before being moved to its current site, and during that time she was continually thanked for saving the barn. She said people were excited to see the project be completed and no one ever mentioned zoning requirements.
Bergmann said she has applications in for plumbing/septic permits, has state-approved emergency exit electrical plans and continues to proceed legally, following the codes required.
Violation of land use
Zoning Committee chair Bob Rogers told the supervisors that the recommendation to deny was reached because the intended use would have been in violation of the Barron County Land Use Ordinance. He said an event center is contrary to appropriate uses. He said the Land Use Ordinance is intended to protect agricultural land and to minimize fragmentation of the land.
"An event center on the property would be a conflict between agricultural and non-agricultural uses," Rogers said.
Supervisor Jim Gores, who was one of the 16 against denying the rezoning request, said this isn't the only event center on a farm in the county and wondered why others can operate and this one cannot.
"Why the double standard?" Gores asked, wondering if it would comply if rezoned commercial. "I know where it is; it's a beautiful setting, I would like it rezoned properly, commercial or to that effect, and encourage a site visit."
Supervisor Don Horstman asked if there was another category of rezoning to aptly take care of it.
Rogers said whether it is rezoned Ag-2, Business or Commercial, there still is the issue of spot zoning.
Land Use Director Dave Gifford said the Land Use Ordinance standards, as were read by Rogers, are straightforward, come right out of state statute and must be adhered to. He said the Farmland Preservation Program has even stronger standards to protect farm land. He said even if brought back as a different district, it still has to meet those standards.
Corporation Council John Muench was also asked for advice. He said if the request to deny does not pass, it goes back to the Zoning Committee, which can approve, deny or modify. When asked by County Board chair Louie Okey if there was an appeal process, Muench replied that the decision could be appealed to circuit court but called that "an uphill battle."
Supervisor Roberta Mosentine commented, "I can't believe it went this far and no one caught it."
Supervisor Bill Schradle said, "I really think the Zoning Committee has to take a look at it. I went over and viewed it. I would like to take it off [the agenda] and have the Zoning Committee look at the property. I think it's only fair."
