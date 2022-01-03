Four kids and eight adults attended Story Time at the Cabin on the afternoon of New Year's Eve in a first time event at the Lumbering Hall of Fame put on by the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce.
"Everyone was in good spirits and happy to be out," said Kerri Ashlin, who is the adult and teen program coordinator at the Rice Lake Public Library. She said snow falling added to the fun.
"It was a festive and cozy event," agreed Claire Parrish, public services director.
"Even though we only had a small amount of children, they listened and loved the two stories that Kerri read," said Jody Greiner, Chamber director. "We are hoping to do Story Time at the Cabin again in the near future."
Hot chocolate and cookies were provided in the warming house at the adjacent skating rink.
