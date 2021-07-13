Northern Star Theatre invites the public to take a step back in time with “The Marvelous Wonderettes!” Join Betty Jean (Claire Dennis), Cindy Lou (Lydia Svendsen), Missy (McCaila Andrews), and Suzy (Promise Svendsen) at the Springfield High School class of 1958 Super Senior Prom, as these four best friends navigate relationships, growing up and following their dreams.
Long after prom night has ended, the Wonderettes reunite a decade later for a special performance at Springfield High’s 10-year reunion. A lot has changed for the Wonderettes over 10 years, and now they must navigate their friendship as grown-up women. Bonded forever over four-part harmony, the Wonderettes will win you over with their charm, friendship, and love for one another.
The show features over 30 classic hits of the 50’s and 60’s, including: “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” “Lipstick on Your Collar,” “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me,” “It’s My Party,” and “It’s In His Kiss (The Shoop Shoop Song).”
The Marvelous Wonderettes is a nostalgia packed show that is sure to have audiences singing along from their seats. Performances are July 20-24 at 7 p.m. and July 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at nstcricelake.org or call the box office at 715-736-4444.
