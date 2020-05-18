Interstate State Park

State Parks are serving as a way for Wisconsinites to stretch their legs during COVID-19 closures. Pictured is water flowing on its way to the St. Croix River at Interstate State Park.

 Photo by Ryan OConnell

Interstate State Park’s 1.6 mile long Skyline Trail was sparsely populated last weekend by a brightly-helmeted woodpecker tattooing a message into bark, a near-blind baby shrew Magooing through underbrush, and dogs and their humans, with any passing done at unspoken 6-foot distances. 

Wisconsin’s overall State Park visitor count has been consistent with last year since the parks’ May 1 reopening, DNR communication specialist Raechelle Cline said.

The DNR has sold about  25,750 annual passes as of May 8, bringing in approximately $575,000. 

As summer sun cures wood and Safer at Home  claustrophobia, State Parks may have a boom season furthered by COVID-19 closures of other entertainment.

DNR staff and conservation wardens are providing social distancing education and gentle reminders to visitors, Cline said. 

Four state natural areas remain closed: Parfrey’s Glen, Pewits Nest, Gibraltar Rock and Dells of the Wisconsin River, and more popular parks are restricting capacity. 

So far, only Kettle Moraine State Forest, in the southeast, has had a capacity wait. 

Park hours are restricted from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and all State Parks are closed on Wednesdays. 

Cline said that the DNR is using Wednesdays for facility maintenance, cleaning, and mowing, and that campgrounds  are being prepared for summer use.

Camping is currently not allowed at any park, and bathrooms, water fountains, buildings, observation towers and playgrounds remain closed. 

As of now, State Park annual passes are only available by calling 1-888-305-0398 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

An online purchase option is being worked on, and day passes will be available when self-registration stations or facilities reopen. 

