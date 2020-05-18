Interstate State Park’s 1.6 mile long Skyline Trail was sparsely populated last weekend by a brightly-helmeted woodpecker tattooing a message into bark, a near-blind baby shrew Magooing through underbrush, and dogs and their humans, with any passing done at unspoken 6-foot distances.
Wisconsin’s overall State Park visitor count has been consistent with last year since the parks’ May 1 reopening, DNR communication specialist Raechelle Cline said.
The DNR has sold about 25,750 annual passes as of May 8, bringing in approximately $575,000.
As summer sun cures wood and Safer at Home claustrophobia, State Parks may have a boom season furthered by COVID-19 closures of other entertainment.
DNR staff and conservation wardens are providing social distancing education and gentle reminders to visitors, Cline said.
Four state natural areas remain closed: Parfrey’s Glen, Pewits Nest, Gibraltar Rock and Dells of the Wisconsin River, and more popular parks are restricting capacity.
So far, only Kettle Moraine State Forest, in the southeast, has had a capacity wait.
Park hours are restricted from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and all State Parks are closed on Wednesdays.
Cline said that the DNR is using Wednesdays for facility maintenance, cleaning, and mowing, and that campgrounds are being prepared for summer use.
Camping is currently not allowed at any park, and bathrooms, water fountains, buildings, observation towers and playgrounds remain closed.
As of now, State Park annual passes are only available by calling 1-888-305-0398 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
An online purchase option is being worked on, and day passes will be available when self-registration stations or facilities reopen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.