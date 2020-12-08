Stanley Mercier, age 90, of Rice Lake, WI passed away peacefully at his home on November 30, 2020 with his family by his side.
Stan was born July 30, 1930 to Fred and Laura (Amans) Mercier.
His life was devoted to his family and to helping others. Stan’s caring heart, combined with an endless work ethic, made him a pillar in his community. He knew the meaning of life was to find your gift, and the purpose of life was to give it away.
He married the love of his life, Esther {Kirmis} April 7, 1951. Stan served his country in 1951-1952 as a soldier in the United States Army. Later, he and Esther went on to co-found the Barron County chapter of St. Vincent de Paul. Stan also served as a Deacon in the Catholic Church for many years. He truly lived a life worthy of the calling he received.
Stan is survived by his five children; three daughters, Jeanien (Gary) Kohlmeyer, Julie Nivarel, Jane (Michael) Fredrickson; two sons, Jamie Mercier, Jason (Denise) Mercier and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Esther; his parents, Fred and Laura; a brother, Donald; two sisters, Llewelyn Davis and Lorraine Hammer; a son-in-law, Denny Nivarel; a great-grandchild, Eli Mercier; and his dog, Fluffy, who was his constant companion.
A graveside service will be held for family and friends at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rice Lake, WI on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with Mike Fredrickson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Benjamin’s House Emergency Shelter in Rice Lake. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers: Kenny Fredrickson, Kelly Fredrickson, Shawn Kohlmeyer, Corey Kohlmeyer, Aubrey Lorentz, Zachary Mercier and Seth Poulter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.