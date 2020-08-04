Stanley Gene Bruss, age 73, of Rice Lake, WI died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his home.
He was born on July 27, 1947 in Wood Lake, MN to Gerald and Mildred (LaFrance) Bruss. Stan was a dental technician for many years in Mankato, MN. In 1976 he married Jane Kranz and they moved to Rice Lake where he worked at Northland Dental Lab.
Stan enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Bruss; son, Mike Zinniel (Denise); son-in-law, Tom Handorf; three grandchildren, Kirby, Olivia and Ashur; 5 brothers and 3 sisters. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn Handorf.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
