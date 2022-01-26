St. Joseph School at 128 W. Humbird St., Rice Lake, is compiling a list of children for the upcoming kindergarten class of fall 2022. Kindergarten screening is set for March 4 in the church hall at 111 W. Marshall St., Rice Lake.

Any child who is 5-years-old on or before Sept. 1 is eligible for kindergarten.

Parents or guardians interested in having their child attend St. Joseph School and participate in the screening are asked to call the school office at 715-736-3112.

