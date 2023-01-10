Hannah Miller and Brandon Mincoff each won four individual events to pace the Otters Swim Club at its home meet on Saturday at the Rice Lake Community Pool.

The Otters had 23 individual titles and four relay wins on the day. Anderson Donze won three events and Eliza Newhouse won two.

Otters Swim Club meet 1-7-23

Anderson Donze won three individual events, including his 200-meter freestyle, during the Otters Swim Club meet on Saturday.

Photos: Otters Swim Club hosts meet 1-7-23

The Otters youth swimming club hosted a meet on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Rice Lake Community Swimming Pool.

