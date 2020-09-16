All area youth are invited to the Barron County Shooting Sports Fun Day, where they can be introduced to the outdoors, shooting sports and safe firearm handling.
The event is Oct. 3 at 1750 24th Street, Rice Lake, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All youth ages 9-17 and their families are welcome. The event is free of charge and each youth will receive a meal. Additional food will be available for purchase.
Youth will be able to try archery, trap, 22 pistol and rifle, muzzleloader, high power pistol and rifle, and air rifle. Additionally, youth will be able to cast fishing lures at targets.
There will be a nature trail for youth where they will be able to identify various wildlife, and be shown firearm safety training.
The Wisconsin Trappers Association will have a display on site to provide information on trapping.
Pre-register by visiting barroncountyyouthshootingsports.org. For questions call 715-296-4582, 715- 859-6775 or 715-790-4774.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place.
The event is sponsored by Barron County Youth Shooting Sports, Northwest Builders, Henry Rifles and Wisconsin Conservation Wardens.
