At the Jingle Bell Jubilee hosted by Deutsch's Gymnastics on Saturday, the Kipsters Level 4, 5 and 6 teams each took first place.

The Level 4 team scored 107.5, while Level 5 finished at 102.3 and Level 6 at 106.95. Level 3 was runner-up for its division with a 106.1.

