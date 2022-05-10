The Kipsters from Deutsch's Gymnastics Training Center in Rice Lake competed in the AAU State meet in Onalaska on April 27-28 and May 1 with the Level 6 team taking first place.

Leading the way for that group were all-around titles from Brynn Kraczek of Cameron for ages 9-11, Rice Lake's Ella Weimert for age 12 and Caleb Cook of Cumberland for boys competitors.

