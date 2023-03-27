Kipsters gymnasts from Deutsch's Gymnastics Training Center in Rice Lake competed at the State Meet in Appleton on March 25-26.

Cameron's Brynn Kraczek qualified for the seven-state regional after she scored a personal best 34.0 all-around. Kraczek was 10th in the floor exercise with a 9.2.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments