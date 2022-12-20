Three Kipsters gymnasts with Deutsch's Gymnastics Training Center in Rice Lake have qualified for the state meet.

With all-around scores that exceeded 32 at the Holiday Spirit Invite on Saturday at Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota, Rice Lake's Ella Weimert, Cameron's Brynn Kraczek and Barron's Livia Jefferies each have earned a spot for state competition.

