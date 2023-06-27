Rice Lake’s Chelsie Workman will return home with a pair of medals after competing in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany, from June 19-25.

Workman won a silver medal in the long jump and collected a bronze medal in the 400 meters. She was also a part of the Team USA’s 1,600 relay.

  

