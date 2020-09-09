Three high school sports will have their championship tournaments at new venues this fall.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that culminating events will not be conducted at University of Wiscosin-Madison facilities due to COVID-19 restrictions in Dane County.
Impacted are the state girls golf championship, scheduled for Oct. 12-13 at University Ridge Golf Course, state girls individual and team tennis championships on Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 23-24 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium, and the state girls swim and dive championships to be held at Nicholas Recreation Center Nov. 13-14.
WIAA staff is in the process of finding alternative sites for these state tournament championships, the WIAA said in a news release.
The WIAA Board of Control voted in July for an 11-week fall football schedule, which ruled out playing state title games at Camp Randall Stadium, where they have been played since 1982.
"Since July, we’ve been talking with the Board of Control, our members and UW Athletic Department personnel, and we understand our need to take a new and different approach to this year’s events,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said. “Through our great relationship with the UW, we share the hope and look forward to more normal times.”
The WIAA will announce new locations for fall tournament championships once the Board of Control approves new sites. The WIAA will also make decisions on whether fall sports tournaments will be held at a later date.
"We regret, given the situation here in Dane County related to COVID-19, it will not be feasible to host the WIAA State Tournaments this fall," said John Horn, vice chancellor for finance and administration at UW-Madison. "We look forward to when the conditions of the pandemic improves and Dane County and campus policies change to allow larger, non-essential events.
"The WIAA events benefit not just our campus and greater Madison, but the entire state," he said. "Most importantly, they are once-in-a-lifetime experiences for student-athletes and their families."
