Avery Ash set a new school record for the Rice Lake gymnastics team at Tuesday's Big Rivers triangular at River Falls.

Ash scored a 9.675 for the vault to break the program record in the event. The previous mark of 9.625 was achieved by Alex Van Gilder in 2015. Van Gilder was a two-time Division 2 state champion in the vault. Ash was tied for third in the event at the state meet last season.

Rice Lake boys basketball vs. Hayward 1-10-23

Harrison Lipke goes back up and scores after pulling down an offensive rebound against Hayward on Jan. 10.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments