...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT THURSDAY JANUARY 12...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particulate Matter which will remain in
effect until 12:00 AM CDT Thursday, January 12. This advisory
affects people in Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties.
Due to stagnant winds and moisture from snowmelt, enhanced Fine
Particulate Matter concentrations are being trapped near the
surface. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Harrison Lipke goes back up and scores after pulling down an offensive rebound against Hayward on Jan. 10.
Avery Ash set a new school record for the Rice Lake gymnastics team at Tuesday's Big Rivers triangular at River Falls.
Ash scored a 9.675 for the vault to break the program record in the event. The previous mark of 9.625 was achieved by Alex Van Gilder in 2015. Van Gilder was a two-time Division 2 state champion in the vault. Ash was tied for third in the event at the state meet last season.
