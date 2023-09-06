Rice Lake tennis vs. River Falls 9-5-23

Emily Scheu returns a shot over the net during a doubles match against River Falls on Sept. 5.

Rice Lake girls tennis won its second consecutive home Big Rivers match in taking down River Falls 6-1 on Tuesday at the Rice Lake High School tennis courts.

The Warriors (8-4, 2-2) swept the three doubles matches and won three of four singles contests, with the only defeat coming at No. 1 singles.

Rice Lake tennis vs. River Falls 9-5-23

Karlee Seifert
Rice Lake tennis vs. River Falls 9-5-23

Olivia Gifford
Rice Lake tennis vs. River Falls 9-5-23

Ayla Zuzek
Rice Lake tennis vs. River Falls 9-5-23

Natalie Nolin
Rice Lake tennis vs. River Falls 9-5-23

Ella Clark
Rice Lake tennis vs. River Falls 9-5-23

Halle Husak
  

