Carson Tomesh recorded a hat-trick as the Rice Lake boys hockey team got back in the win column with a 7-0 victory at Rice Lake Hockey Arena over the WSFLG Blizzard on Friday night.

Tomesh, Remi Wager and Jake Kunz teamed up for three different Warrior goals as Tomesh finished the game with four points — three goals and one assist — and Wager and Kunz each had three assists.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments