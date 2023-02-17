Eight different players scored as the Rice Lake boys hockey team won its Division 2 playoff opener 10-0 on Thursday at Rice Lake Hockey Arena.

Jake Kunz had a first-period hat track during four-goal opening period, and then the Warriors doubled their lead in the second. Matthew Neeser recorded the shutout as he secured 23 saves.

Jake Kunz had a first-period hat trick for the Warriors in their playoff win over Medford on Thursday.
Celebrating with Bodi Mullen after his first career goal on Thursday night against Medford were Grant Roux (5) and Landon Hoff (26).

