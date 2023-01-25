With a dominate defensive showing the Rice Lake girls basketball team picked up a nonconference home win by taking down Medford 45-24 on Tuesday night.

The Warriors (7-8) held the Raiders to just 15.8% shooting overall, while collecting 10 steals and forcing 20 turnovers.

Rice Lake boys hockey vs. Chippewa Falls 1-24-23

Max Tomesh (7) battles with Chippewa Falls' Andrew Johnson as Rice Lake goalie Matthew Neeser protects the net.

