Fall sports at Rice Lake High School will begin play this fall.
The Rice Lake Area School District Board of Education voted 5-2 Monday to move forward with the standard fall calendar for fall sports rather than follow an alternate spring schedule.
“I do think we have a solid plan to put together a conference season that would really de-emphasize conference championships and state tournament runs,” Rice Lake athletic director Tim Lipke said. “This year is going to be focused on our kids and connecting with kids and that’s really what it’s going to be about.”
The WIAA required schools to determine by Sept. 1 whether it would begin play this fall or opt for the spring alternate schedule. Fellow Big Rivers Conference district Eau Claire made the decision to move fall sports to the spring. Menomonie, Hudson and River Falls were also discussing the topic at board meetings on Monday, Rice Lake district administrator Randy Drost said. The Leader-Telegram reported that Menomonie approved playing fall sports this fall, as long as in-person learning continues. Chippewa Falls made a similar decision last week.
For Rice Lake, practices for girls golf, tennis and swimming, and boys and girls cross country began last week. Football, volleyball and boys soccer are set to begin practice the week of Sept. 7. A Big Rivers girls golf meet is being held at Turtleback Golf Club in Rice Lake on Tuesday morning, while Rice Lake’s first cross country meet will be happening in Chippewa Falls on Thursday.
Additionally middle school volleyball will have its first match Sept. 15, while cross country's first meet is Sept. 21.
Recommended precautions that were not officially voted on include face coverings for athletes at designated times, face shields for football helmets as well as following sport specific guidance outlined by the WIAA.
The board made no decision on spectators, concessions or the use of facilities by visiting teams. Lipke said, some schools won’t be allowing any fans while others won’t have any spectator restrictions. Lipke imagines Rice Lake would fall somewhere in between on those options.
“People are going to have to understand, this fall for sure is going to be different,” he said. “If it means we’re going to be able to put our kids in a great experience and not have fans, then that’s certainty something that is getting looked at hard.”
He said the conference wants to have a united front on spectator regulations and with many different positions on the issue, conference athletic directors continuing to work to find common ground.
Board member Abbey Fischer voted against the motion. She said moving forward with soccer and football is her biggest concern, as those sports provide social distancing challenges between competing teams.
“Those two make me the most nervous because of the potential for body-to-body contact,” she said.
Lipke said the district is ordering face shields for football players to be installed on the helmets. While it doesn’t protect with 100% certainty, it will hopefully minimize risk, he said.
The board opted not to add a disclaimer on its decision, stating fall sports would be shutdown if school moved to a hybrid or fully virtual learning environment, similar to what Chippewa Falls decided. Board member Josh Estreen said if the school has to move to another style of learning that would be the appropriate time to address the shutdown of sports.
“We’re operating under the assumption that it appears that it’s inevitable, that this is going to happen eventually,” Estreen said of a school shutdown. “Have we thought about that we might come back to school and we’ll be able to pull this thing off, we could provide a safe education for our kids.”
With Eau Claire North and Memorial pushing football to the spring the Warriors will have a few open weeks, which Lipke said he’s trying to fill with an additional one or two more contests. River Falls, which was to move to the Mississippi Valley Conference under a realignment proposal formulated by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association set to take effect this year, will be playing against Big Rivers teams. New Richmond was to join the Big Rivers for football this season but has yet to determine if it will play Big Rivers teams or stick with the Middle Border Conference, which its other sports teams compete in.
Big Rivers coaches and athletic directors have been spending plenty of time working to put together plans for minimizing risk for athletes, Lipke said. For cross country the conference has discussed smaller meets, staggered start times and rules that masks must be worn until races are set to begin. A proposal for swimming could feature virtual meets. In this setting teams will be competing in their own pools while being timed. There times would be compared then to opponents that will also be swimming in their home pools.
“There’s some really creative things that are coming out of this that I’m hoping we’ll be a part of as well,” Lipke said.
While many of the finer details of fall sports guidelines are yet to be determined, Warrior fall sports have gotten the approval to begin play. There is still plenty of uncertainty but giving kids the chance to compete is the goal, Lipke said.
“All those other accolades are going to be put on the shelf for this year, he said of focusing on championships. “Really we’re just looking to salvage an opportunity to work with our kids and provide a valuable experience.”
