RIVER FALLS — Emma VandeVoort placed seventh and Anna Marie Jones took eighth for the Rice Lake girls golf team at a Big Rivers Conference meet at River Falls on Monday.
VandeVoort shot a 48 and Jones a 49 to lead the Warriors to a third place team finish.
Kate Scharf carded a 51 to tie for 11th, Laurel Wagner tied for 14th with a 53 and Emma Thompson was 16th with a 54.
The Warriors ended the day with a team score of 201. Hudson won the event with a 179, with River Falls placing second at 192. Hudson’s Paige Hillman won medalist honors with a score of 41. Hillman also won the conference’s season-long title with 58 points.
VandeVoort ended the season in a tie for sixth place with River Falls’ Mahlia McCane at 29 points. Jones finished in 13th, Kallie Karstens was 14th, Laurel Wagner took 15th and Emma Thompson tied for 16th. Rice Lake finished third as a team for the season with a score of 18 points. Hudson claimed the conference title at 30, with River Falls finishing in second (24). Chippewa Falls and Menomonie tied for fourth.
Rice Lake moves to postseason action on Thursday with a Division 2 regional at Hidden Greens North in Solon Springs. The Warriors will be hosting the sectional meet at Turtleback Golf Course on Monday.
