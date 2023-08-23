Hungary Athletics Worlds

Kenneth Bednarek and Alaba Olukunle Akintola of Nigeria race in a men's 200 meters heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 23.

 Associated Press

Kenny Bednarek cruised through his first round heat of the men's 200 meters on Wednesday at the World Athletic Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Bednarek ran in the last of seven heats as he won his race in 20.01 seconds, besting the next fastest runner, Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic, who finished in 20.14.

  

