...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire,
Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.
Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Superior Lobe Chapter, Barron County Special Olympics partner for all-abilities hike
The Superior Lobe Chapter of the Ice Trail and Barron County Special Olympics have partnered to together for an all-ages, all-abilities community hike.
The hike is Saturday, June 24 on the Tuscobia segment of the Ice Age Trail beginning at 10 a.m. at the Brill Millers baseball park, 2347 27½ St., in Brill. Hike up to 2 miles on a flat portion of the trail.
