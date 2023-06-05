The Superior Lobe Chapter of the Ice Trail and Barron County Special Olympics have partnered to together for an all-ages, all-abilities community hike.

The hike is Saturday, June 24 on the Tuscobia segment of the Ice Age Trail beginning at 10 a.m. at the Brill Millers baseball park, 2347 27½ St., in Brill. Hike up to 2 miles on a flat portion of the trail.

