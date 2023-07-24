...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN UNTIL
NOON ON TUESDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory includes all of Wisconsin except the far
southwest.
In west central Wisconsin, the following counties are included in
the Air Quality Alert. Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.
Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Street Stock Little Dream upcoming at Rice Lake Speedway
The 29th annual Street Stock Little Dream race is set for Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Rice Lake Speedway. Perhaps the largest paying Street Stock race in the entire country, this race has been drawing more and more attention nationally as the purse as continued to climb each year.
With a basic purse set by the track, the amount that the purse climbs is based on contributions from fans and businesses in attendance, along with online contributions as the evening progresses. There is probably nothing more exciting for both the fans and drivers as the amount continues to climb through the evening, and when Scott Tiefs and Chris Stepan announce the final purse just before the feature race begins, the crowd roars and the drivers tighten up their belts just a bit firmer.
