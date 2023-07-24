The 29th annual Street Stock Little Dream race is set for Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Rice Lake Speedway. Perhaps the largest paying Street Stock race in the entire country, this race has been drawing more and more attention nationally as the purse as continued to climb each year.

With a basic purse set by the track, the amount that the purse climbs is based on contributions from fans and businesses in attendance, along with online contributions as the evening progresses. There is probably nothing more exciting for both the fans and drivers as the amount continues to climb through the evening, and when Scott Tiefs and Chris Stepan announce the final purse just before the feature race begins, the crowd roars and the drivers tighten up their belts just a bit firmer.

  

