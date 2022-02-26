MADISON — Cameron senior Tanner Gerber appeared confident as he stepped out onto the mat for his Division 3 state championship bout on Saturday at the Kohl Center. It’s a place he knows well.
“I’ve been here a couple times,” he said. “It definitely helps.”
With a pin of Christian Life Academy’s Troy Dolphin in the 132-pound finals, Gerber won his fourth consecutive state title. He joins a small group of fellow high school wrestlers who have accomplished the same. Gerber became the 20th competitor in WIAA history to earn four consecutive state championships.
“A lot of my buddies, they helped me along,” Gerber said. “My coach just reminded me that it was my day, if I just wrestled my way I would be hard to beat.”
Gerber was the 106-pound state champion as a freshman, won the 113-pound title a year later and took home gold at 126 as a junior.
Multiple local wrestlers earned their ways into the WIAA state individual wrestling finals. Several of them return to their homes as state champions. Menomonie’s Brayten Casey, Cadott’s Brayden Sonnentag and Gavin Tegels, Cumberland’s Dawson Johnson and Baldwin-Woodville’s Max Ramberg all brought championships back to the Chippewa Valley.
Casey beat Jacob Herm from Neenah to land atop Division 1 podium at 106 pounds for his first state title. He is the Mustangs’ first state champion since 2016.
Sonnentag from Cadott brings his third gold medal finish back to the Hornet wrestling program. He beat Mineral Point’s Lucas Sullivan in an 8-2 decision.
“I think the sport I love is pretty crazy,” Sonnentag said. “A lot of people want me to win because they want it for me, you know, not because they want someone from their town or that they know to win, but they really, really care about me and that says a lot.
“All the hard work pays off. I know that sounds like a cliché, but it is true in wrestling.”
Baldwin-Woodville’s Ramberg had perhaps the best reaction to his victory witnessed that evening. Upon beating Amery’s Kale Hopke on a 5–2 decision for the Division 2 championship at 195 pounds, Ramberg raised both hands with a loop of victory. Then he raced off the mats toward the east side of the arena and vaulted a barrier to rush up the steps into the waiting arms of his family, who all eagerly waited to congratulate him.
Tegels became a state champion for the second time, ending his prep wrestling career atop the podium. He took a 3-1 decision over Reedsville’s Cole Ebert at 220 pounds in Division 3.
Johnson, a 120-pounder from Cumberland, won on a 13-2 major decision over Mason Carpenter from Oshkosh’s Lourdes Academy. The win capped an undefeated season for the sophomore with his second consecutive state title.
Menomonie’s Kellan Aure took second place at 132 pounds in Division 1. The junior fell in a tightly-contested tiebreaker against Arrowhead’s Wyatt Duchateau.
Boyceville’s Tyler Dormanen was the runner-up at 170 pound in Division 3 after falling to Brant Cracraft of Mishicot. Ladysmith’s Grant Rydlund took second at 195 pounds. Baldwin-Woodville’s Colton Hush placed second at 113 pounds in Division 2.
